Children’s Day: JCI Offers Scholarship To Orphans

By Micheal Oche, Abuja

As part of celebrations to mark the 2017 World Children’s Day, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Junior Chamber International (JCI), Aso branch, has granted full scholarship to five children of Treasure Orphanage Foundation in Nyanya, Abuja, as well as partial scholarship to another nine children of the same home.

The NGO also donated food items as well as other essential materials to the orphanage, which has 46 children, between the ages of 1 and 15 years.

JCI which is a global NGO, was established in 1915, operating in more than 100 countries, and has over 200, 000 young active members globally.

According to the director, community development of JCI Aso, Abayomi Lateff, “JCI Aso usually pays visit and make donations to the motherless babies’ homes and other less privileged people, this act of charity is part of our contribution to our immediate communities this year with three different phases”.

He said the visit to the orphanage is the second phase of the Project Hope, explaining that the first phase was a visit to another orphanage in Kubwa, where food materials, toiletries and clothing were donated.

Also speaking, national president of JCI, Richard Ojo, said the visit means a lot to the children. He promised further assistance to the orphanage as they continue to encourage them and give the children hope

In his address, local organization president, John Yaya said the essence of the visit is not just to donate food items, but to celebrate with them and make them realize that they can achieve their dreams.

He said, “We should give them everything we can to ensure they are happy; to raise their hopes. To let them know they can be whatever they want to be. With that, we are building a better society and securing the future of our country.”

He encouraged other Nigerians to imbibe the habit of philanthropy, especially to the less privileged in the society. He said government cannot do everything.

He said, “Like one of our members said, giving is a grace. A lot of people have but they don’t give. But we continue to encourage people to give. Giving brings joy and adds a lot of blessings to one’s life”

The proprietress of the orphanage, Sarah John thanked the JCI members for making the children’s day celebration a happy one for the children, saying, “your coming here will create a sense of hope that someone out there cares for them.”

