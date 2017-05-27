Pages Navigation Menu

Children’s Day: Tinubu writes Nigerian kids, speaks on Chibok girls

Posted on May 27, 2017

The senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu, has written an open letter to the ‘Nigerian Child’ on this year’s Children’s Day. She said the recent rescue of 82 Chibok schoolgirls from Boko Haram captivity was a proof of government’s commitment to the wellbeing of the Nigerian child. Remi, wife of a national leader […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

