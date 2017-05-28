Children’s Day Tragedy as Motorist Hit Down A Child In Bayelsa (Photos)

Accroding to a report by Prosper Yeri Dekumo, There was wailing and commotion at the popular Julius Berger axis of the Sani Abacha Expressway, when a pathfinder jeep knocked down a little kid going to attend the Children Day Party organized by the headquarters of the Bayelsa State Redeemed Christian Church of God in Yenagoa.

The victim, Joshia, 4years from Ekeremor LGA, Bayelsa State was going with his 7years older brother when he was hit by the motorist from Ogbia while crossing the Expressway.

At my arrival to the accident scene from my routine inspection duty of the flood level around the Azikoro Estate area, the parents and other relatives were crying helplessly on getting the information, as the motorist rushed the child to an undisclosed hospital.

While the hostile mother was beating the older child, I rescued the boy and asked the direction the car took and he pointed towards FCM.

Immediately, I lead a search team to former Gloryland hospital, now Guruva Brooks, and then, to the Children Emergency of the Federal Medical Center Hospital, but to no avail.

When I got to the Government House Hospital, the CEO, Dr. Hobbot Preye confirmed the receipt of the patient but said, he has a damaged left leg and is referred to the Bayelsa State Diagnostics Center, Mgbi Road for femur X-ray. That, I should contact the parents to enable them extract the medical history to facilitate treatment on the boy.

Quickly, the contact was put to the father who happens to be a traditional bone doctor.

On his arrival, he insisted that he will handle the treatment in the traditional way under his care, but we discouraged him and he later agreed with us.

When the X-ray was done, it shows fractured left femur (a broken bone) and total shift of the knee joint.

The hospital management have since contacted an Indian trained Nigerian Orthopedic Surgeon who is well known to me, to head other White specialists from the United States of America to conduct an orthopedic surgery on baby Joshia who is currently on drip in preparation for the theater.