Chime defected to APC to avoid EFCC‎ – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Nebo

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Emmanuel Okwuchukwu Nebo, has insisted that former Governor of the State, Sullivan Chime defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, to avoid being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Speaking with newsmen in Enugu, Nebo claimed that Chime may deceive some […]

Chime defected to APC to avoid EFCC‎ – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Nebo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

