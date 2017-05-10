Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chime defected to APC to avoid EFCC‎ – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Nebo

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Emmanuel Okwuchukwu Nebo, has insisted that former Governor of the State, Sullivan Chime defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, to avoid being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Speaking with newsmen in Enugu, Nebo claimed that Chime may deceive some […]

Chime defected to APC to avoid EFCC‎ – PDP chieftain, Emmanuel Nebo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.