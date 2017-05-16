Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China dispatches 5th peacekeeping force to Mali

Posted on May 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A team of 190 officers and soldiers has departed from northeast China’s Dalian for a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, a report said on Tuesday. “The team is part of China’s 395-strong fifth peacekeeping force to Mali, which consists of security personnel, military engineers, and medical staff. “The remaining teams will depart on May…

The post China dispatches 5th peacekeeping force to Mali appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.