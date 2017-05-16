China dispatches 5th peacekeeping force to Mali

A team of 190 officers and soldiers has departed from northeast China’s Dalian for a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, a report said on Tuesday. “The team is part of China’s 395-strong fifth peacekeeping force to Mali, which consists of security personnel, military engineers, and medical staff. “The remaining teams will depart on May…

