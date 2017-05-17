Pages Navigation Menu

Brazilian striker Hulk reveals his dream to play in Premier League and names English team he has always supported – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports


Brazilian striker Hulk reveals his dream to play in Premier League and names English team he has always supported
Brazilian striker Hulk has revealed his dream to play in the Premier League, citing its competitiveness as a major appeal. The Shanghai SIPG forward also admitted he has always supported Arsenal, and is a big fan of boss Arsene Wenger's style of football.
