China’s answer to Airbus, Boeing completes Shanghai maiden flight – South China Morning Post

China's answer to Airbus, Boeing completes Shanghai maiden flight
The C919 aircraft, which can carry 150 passengers to rival Airbus 320 and Boeing 737, landed after a 100-kilometre test flight, heralding a new age for Chinese aviation. PUBLISHED : Friday, 05 May, 2017, 3:02pm. UPDATED : Friday, 05 May, 2017, 9:25pm.
China's homegrown C919 passenger jet completes maiden flight
China tests its first jumbo plane made in Shanghai
With maiden jet flight, China enters dog-fight with Boeing, Airbus
