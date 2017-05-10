Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges May Resume BTC Withdrawals In June, New Regulation To Be Introduced

It has been a while since we heard something from Chinese exchanges and the withdrawal situation. Virtually all platforms halted withdrawals a long time ago. It now appears this service may be resumed come June of 2017. However, three major exchanges will be penalized for an unknown amount as well. Additionally, there will be new … Continue reading Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges May Resume BTC Withdrawals In June, New Regulation To Be Introduced

The post Chinese Bitcoin Exchanges May Resume BTC Withdrawals In June, New Regulation To Be Introduced appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

