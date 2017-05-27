Chinese company will train U.S. coal miners for a future in clean wind energy

The coal mining industry in Wyoming has seen better times. This Chinese wind-turbine company hopes to retool a workforce of unemployed coal miners and provide the state with a much-needed source of job growth.

