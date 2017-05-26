Chinese firm to build Kaduna refinery, source crude from Niger Republic

By Ben Agande

Kaduna State government has signed agreement with a Chinese company to build a refinery in the state, which will use crude oil from Niger Republic via a 400-kilometre pipeline from Niger to Kaduna.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai disclosed this when he returned from the Asian country, where he led a business delegation to.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the proposed refinery is a 50,000 barrels per day capacity one and that representatives of the Kaduna Refinery Consortium and the China Machinery Engineering Corporation, CMEC, signed the agreement on the project this week in China.

While the governor signed for the Kaduna consortium, Li Mingqiang signed for CMEC.

Aruwan noted that during the trip, the Kaduna State team also signed a tripartite memorandum with the government of Hebei province and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC.

Signed on May 22, the agreement commits the three parties to facilitate exchanges and cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, energy, infrastructure, technology, culture, education, tourism and health.

The post Chinese firm to build Kaduna refinery, source crude from Niger Republic appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

