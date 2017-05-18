Chinese Galamsey queen to spend another week in Nsawam prisons – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Chinese Galamsey queen to spend another week in Nsawam prisons
Myjoyonline.com
An Accra high court has adjourned the hearing of a bail application by Asia Huang, a Chinese lady arrested for illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey. Jerry Akwetey lawyer for Huang and four other Chinese national, prayed the court to grant his …
