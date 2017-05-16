Chinese investment firm Tencent may build esports-themed amusement park
Tencent Holdings, the big umbrella that owns the likes of Call of Duty Online and League of Legends, announced its plan to build an esports-themed park as part of a new pro-gaming themed ‘town.’
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
