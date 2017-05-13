Chinese Monica wants Baako to come clean over galamsey sex video

Myjoyonline.com

Veteran journalist Abdul Kweku Baako name and shame tactic on the subject of galamsey has caused a stir among the Chinese community in Ghana. Mr. Baako mentioned Aisha Huan and another whose first name he gave as 'Monica' as involved in …

Ghana-China Relations Must Survive Galamsey Controversy Peace FM Online



all 5 news articles »