Chinese Super League is top quality – Ideye

By Jacob Ajom

Months after leaving Greek giants Olympiacos to Tiajin Tedah in the Chinese Super League, Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye has not stopped defending his decision to dump Europe for the far east.

Speaking in an interview with BBC’s John Bennett, the former Dynamo Kyiv forward said, “the Chinese Super League is really, really tough. Tougher than I had though before coming here.”

Defending his decision to take his skill to China the Nigeria international said, “At the age I am now, I have to think about my life. It was difficult to turn down the China offer. I had to go with the offer to be happy even though I know it was not the right time for me to leave Olympiacos.” Still speaking on the quality of the Chinese league, Ideye said, “The way I saw it before coming is not the same way I am seeing it now. I thought it was like playing with a bunch of kids that didn’t really know about the game. But these guys, the Chinese players really know about the game and they play really tough.”

He praised the Chinese fans who turn out in their thousands on each match day to cheer their stars. “The atmosphere in the stadiums is unbelievable. The fans here are crazy as they come out to cheer their teams.” He also praised the authorities for doing ‘everything’ to ensure the legion of foreign players are comfortable. “They are wonderful as they did everything to make you comfortable,” Ideye said, adding, “every foreign player has a translator attached to him.

He is with you wherever you go and it makes life easier.”

The post Chinese Super League is top quality – Ideye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

