Chinese Yuan Takes Yet Another Big Hit Due To Downgraded Moody’s Rating

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

While the cryptocurrency world is in a frenzy, it is good to look at the traditional financial sector. The Chinese Yuan has started yet another value decline over the past few hours. This is the direct result of Moody’s downgrading the nation’s credit rating. Debt is rising and economic growth is slowing, as we expected. … Continue reading Chinese Yuan Takes Yet Another Big Hit Due To Downgraded Moody’s Rating

