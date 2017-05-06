Chivita offers 100% refreshing boost for complete breakfast

Considering the role of fruit juice in human body, the brand of Chivita is offering 100% fruit juice for the wellbeing of its consumer through a newly launched #BreakfastWithChivita100% television advertisement meant to drive awareness initiatives for a complete healthy breakfast. The television commercial engages consumers by portraying internationally renowned football stars like Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly having glasses of Chivita 100% as part of their complete breakfast meal for an active day.

According to Head of Marketing, Chi Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, “Breakfast gives us a chance to start each day with a healthy and complete meal. Chivita 100% fruit juice is a convenient, delicious and nutritious beverage to complement breakfast. Through our new #BreakfastwithChivita100% campaign, we have reiterated the value of Chivita 100% as a healthy breakfast addition. Chivita 100% offers active and health-conscious consumers a range of refreshing and nourishing fruit choices for a complete breakfast diet”.

“Produced from the finest collection of local and imported fruits and squeezed into affordable packs, Chivita 100% fruit juice comes with No Added Sugar, No Preservatives or Colour, and is available in six variants; Real Orange, Real Apple, Real Pineapple, Red Grape, Orange Pineapple & Orange Mange and 1 Litre, 315ml and 200ml pack sizes.

Incorporated in 1980, CHI limited is one of the most admired companies in the domain of Food & Beverages in Nigeria. While it prides itself in offering products that are themselves benchmarks in their respective categories of Juice, Dairy based Beverages & Snacks, each CHI offering is admired for its highest quality, nutrition & health standards. Today, CHI Limited is the undisputed market leader in juices, fruit drinks and drinking yogurts in Nigeria. The company attained this status by consistently delivering innovative products that have become household names in Nigeria.

CHI Limited provides direct employment to over 2,500 employees and indirect employment to an estimated 50,000 people throughout its value chain.”

