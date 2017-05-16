Chocolate City’s M.I visits Roc Nation Family in New York
Chocolate City Music CEO, Jude Abaga, a.k.a M.I visited Roc Nation family while in New York for some business activities recently. The Nigerian superstar rapper was seen with top executives Lenny Santiego -A&R to Jay-Z as well as Jason Kpana who is the head of Tidal.
