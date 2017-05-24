Chocolate consumption may lower heart disease risk – study reveals

Eating chocolate on a regular basis may be associated to a lower risk of heart disease, a new study published online by Heart revealed on Wednesday. Researchers have discovered a link between moderate chocolate intake and a lowered risk for atrial fibrillation or flutter (AF), the irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke, heart failure…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Chocolate consumption may lower heart disease risk – study reveals appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

