Chris Attoh Actor celebrates wife Damilola Adegbite – Pulse Nigeria
|
Chris Attoh Actor celebrates wife Damilola Adegbite
Pulse Nigeria
The "Tinsel" star took to Instagram on May 18, 2017, to celebrate his wife as she turns a year older. Published: 5 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · play · Damilola Adegbite, Chris Attoh Celebrity couple put divorce rumours to rest …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!