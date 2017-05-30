Pages Navigation Menu

Chris Brown throws Lovely Pool Party for Royalty’s Third Birthday | See Photos

American superstar Chris Brown celebrated his daughter Royalty‘s third birthday with a lovely pool party at his Los Angeles residence over the weekend. Royalty turned 3 last week and her father decided to celebrate the birthday on Sunday inviting close friends as well as family. The singer shared photos of the fun-filled event on his Instagram […]

