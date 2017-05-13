Christian Couples’ Rules & Roles in Marriage – China Christian Daily
|
China Christian Daily
|
Christian Couples' Rules & Roles in Marriage
China Christian Daily
Christian Couple: Rule and role with each Other: Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does …
The Transition from Single to Married Life (2)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!