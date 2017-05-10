Christian Governor Jailed For blasphemy Against Islam In Indonesia

Basuki Purnama, the first Indonesian Christian governor in decades, has been given a two-year jail sentence for blasphemy. The North Jakarta district court handed the sentence after finding him guilty of committing the criminal act of blasphemy and inciting violence, The Cable.ng reports. Purnama’s travails began on September 27, 2016, when he said some citizens would not…

The post Christian Governor Jailed For blasphemy Against Islam In Indonesia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

