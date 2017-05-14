Christians advised to be steadfast in faith

By Egufe Yafugborhi

CHRISTIANS have been enjoined to remain steadfast to their faith to overcome the “many challenges plaguing humanity”.

The advice came from the 2017 Conference of Laity of the God’s Kingdom Mission (GKM) as it rounded off at the church headquarters in Enerhen, Udu council area, Delta State.

Chairman, GKM Conference of Laity, Mike Orugbo (JP) in his speech, ‘Backward Never, Forward Ever’, charged Christians to “Look unto Jesus, Author and Finisher of our faith not only to overcame the challenges of today, but to ultimately attain eternal glory hereafter.”

The post Christians advised to be steadfast in faith appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

