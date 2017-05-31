Pages Navigation Menu

Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board – Vanguard

Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board
Ejike Christopher and Adamu Jalung have been elected as representatives of Athletes and Technical on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF). The elections, which were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday, had delegates from …

