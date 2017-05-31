Pages Navigation Menu

Christopher, Jalung elected into Basketball Federation board

Posted on May 31, 2017

Ejike Christopher and Adamu Jalung have been elected as representatives of Athletes and Technical on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF).

The elections, which were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Wednesday, had delegates from various states in attendance.

Christopher (South East), who was the only contestant for athletes’ representative, was returned unopposed with 15 states delegates voting for him.

The technical representative had two contestants Jalung (North Central) and Victor Owokere (Akwa Ibom).

Owokere shortly before the election decided to step down, which made Jalung to scale through into the board.

Christopher in his response said he was happy with the elections, adding that everything turned out as planned.

“We will try to make some new developments in the sports.’’

Jalung speaking said that he was happy with “this great success’’ and commended the delegates for the confidence reposed on him.

