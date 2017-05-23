Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Channels TV State House correspondent is dead

Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Channels Television’s State House Correspondent, is dead. The veteran journalist died in the early hours of Tuesday. His death was confirmed to DAILY POST by a close colleague. “He has been ill for a while and passed away this morning. Sad day indeed for all of us who know him”. Chukwuma Onuekwusi joined […]

