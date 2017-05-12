Chukwumerije, Lawal elected into taekwondo federation board

2008 Olympic bronze medallist Chika Chukwumerije and Sani Lawal have been elected as representatives of athletes and technical bodies on the board of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF).

Newsmen report that the elections, which were held at the Abuja National Stadium on Friday, involved five contestants.

Chukwumerije was elected with 18 votes as against 16 votes for his opponent Ahmed Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Lawal got 22 votes to defeat Peter Emmanuel and Osita Egwim who got six votes each.

Taiwo Orssi, Secretary-General of the Federation, said the position for sponsors/philanthropists or ex-official representatives was not to be contested for.

He said the federation would appoint persons that have interest in the sport or who had supported it in various capacities to occupy the position.

Chukwumerije commended the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports for the initiative.

He also commended the NTF Secretary-General for the democratically-conducted election, and pledged to represent the players to the best of his ability.

