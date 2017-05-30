Church group empowers community

GRACE to Grace International Church (GGIC), through its Grace and Mercy Scheme (GAMP), has empowered hundreds of residents of Isawo community in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The foundation also provided free medical screening for residents while the beneficiaries received medication for their ailments. The cases the group could not handle were referred.

The religious organisation also graduated 21 females from the church’s free tailoring institution. The graduands, who went through two-year training course, were given free sewing machines including take-off grants.

Admonishing the graduands, the President of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries, Prophet Isa El- Buba, advised them to maximize the opportunity they received from the church and also be a blessing to their communities.

