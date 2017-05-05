Pages Navigation Menu

Church thief sentenced to jail for seven years with hard labour

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An unrepentant church thief, Williams Okonoboh Eromosele, 28 has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour by an Igbosere magistrate court, Lagos for stealing a Huawei G73 phone valued at N70,000 from Mrs. Ihindinibu Omawunmi at the Church of Resurrection Anglican located at 1004 estate, Victoria Island, Lagos. The convict was sentenced by …

