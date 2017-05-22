C&I Leasing Eyes $100m Fresh Capital for Expansion – THISDAY Newspapers
Guardian
C&I Leasing Eyes $100m Fresh Capital for Expansion
THISDAY Newspapers
C&I Leasing Plc plans to raise additional $100 million to expand its operations. The Group's Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Mr. Alex Mbakogu, disclosed this at the firm's investors' forum in Lagos. According to him, while exploring cheaper sources of …
C&I Leasing targets $100m fresh capital
