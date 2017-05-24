CIBN Moves to Enhance Competence in Banking Sector – THISDAY Newspapers
|
CIBN Moves to Enhance Competence in Banking Sector
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday announced the commencement of the implementation of the Competency Framework for the banking industry in Nigeria. The initiative would see the institute ensure that staff members of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!