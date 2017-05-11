Cigarette Sales Are Tanking But Their Profits Are Going Up – How? And Why?

Cigarette advertising might be banned, and we’re all a little more clued up on the fact that entjies aren’t good for our health, but big tobacco is still laughing all the way to the bank.

We’ll start off with this stat – cigarette sales fell by 37% in the US over the past 15 years, but tobacco companies saw their revenue from cigarettes grow by 32%, up to more than $93 billion in 2016 alone.

How and where does that 32% growth come from, right?

Quartz has a handy little flip through look at what’s happening and we’ll screenshot for your convenience:

Smoking kills, but damn does it make money.

