Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

City Hall operations grind to halt as workers protest delayed salaries – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

City Hall operations grind to halt as workers protest delayed salaries
Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Operations at the Nairobi County Government ground to a halt Wednesday after workers downed their tools insisting that they have not been paid their April salaries. According to the Kenya County …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.