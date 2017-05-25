Pages Navigation Menu

City of Cape Town prays for much needed rain – News24

Posted on May 25, 2017


City of Cape Town prays for much needed rain
Johannesburg – City of Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille hosted an inter-faith prayer gathering on Table Mountain to pray for much needed rain on Thursday. The Western Cape is experiencing the worst drought in more than 100 years. De Lille said over …
