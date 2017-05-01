Pages Navigation Menu

City to swap Iheanacho for Aubameyang? – ESPN FC (blog)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Sports


City to swap Iheanacho for Aubameyang?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Would Man City be willing to part with Kelechi Iheanacho in order to land BVB star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? The football world's gossip mill is in full swing, and Transfer Talk is monitoring the whispers ahead of all the …

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

