Civil Servant, 46, Docked For Alleged N25,000 Theft

A 46-year-old civil servant, Sunkanmi Akinfenwa, who allegedly stole N25,000 cash, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Akinfenwa, a resident of Market Street, in Agege area of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

He, however, entered a not guilty plea.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 21, at Market Street, Agege, Lagos.

Eruada said that the accused came to the shop of the complainant, Mr Abdulsalam Adamu, acting as if he wanted to buy Indomie.

“But in the process of being given the item, he stole the sum of N25,000 kept in the carton.

“When Adamu discovered that his money had disappeared, he saw the accused running away, but he shouted for help and the accused was immediately apprehended by passers-by,” he said.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N25, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Anifowoshe adjourned the case till May 24 for mention. (NAN)

