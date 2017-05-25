Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Civil societies berate Kano Assembly for suspending probe of Emir

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Civil Society Groups, yesterday, berated the Kano State House of Assembly for suspending its investigation on the alleged misappropriation of funds estimated at over N6 billion in the coffers of the emirate council by the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II. The group under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies on Movement for […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.