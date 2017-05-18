Claire Mwaniki, Kenyan Female Notorious Robber Buried Today, Only Few People Attended (Photo)

Nairobi’s “prettiest thug” Claire Mwaniki is currently being laid to rest in an unorthodox ceremony in her home in Kambirwa, Murang’a county.

Few of her friends showed up over fear of being spotted. There were also no written funeral/eulogy programme or tributes at suspected gangster’s burial.

The 17-year-old was shot dead last week in Nairobi after failing to surrender to police officers trailing the gang she was a member.

TENSE MOOD

There is tense mood with mourners seemingly suspicious of each other. None of her immediate family members addressed the mourners.

Mourners spoke in hushed tones. Claire dropped out of Form One in 2013 after she was punished by the school principal for an offence.

She moved to Kayole to leave with her mother but moved out to stay with her boyfriend.

More to follow…

