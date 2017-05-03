Clarify changes to ECG privatization compact – John Jinapor – Citifmonline
Citifmonline
Clarify changes to ECG privatization compact – John Jinapor
Citifmonline
National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, wants what he calls ambiguity surrounding the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) privatization compact clarified, following the President's announcement of …
