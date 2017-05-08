Classrooms torched in Durban service delivery protests – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Classrooms torched in Durban service delivery protests
Times LIVE
Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said two people were arrested in Reservoir Hills for public violence after two classrooms at Hillview Primary School on Varsity Drive in Reservoir Hills were torched. Image by: Google maps …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!