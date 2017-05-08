Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Classrooms torched in Durban service delivery protests – Times LIVE

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Classrooms torched in Durban service delivery protests
Times LIVE
Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said two people were arrested in Reservoir Hills for public violence after two classrooms at Hillview Primary School on Varsity Drive in Reservoir Hills were torched. Image by: Google maps …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.