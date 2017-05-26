Claude Makelele Sgns New Contract To Remain At Swansea City

Swansea assistant manager Claude Makelele has signed a contract extension that will see him remain assistant to Paul Clement for the 2017/18 season.

Claude Makelele joined on a short-term deal in January following the appointment of Paul Clement as manager.

The 44-year-old has signed a new contract after Swansea secured their Premier League status.

“We are very happy that he is going to be staying on because he is very popular,” Clement said,

“He is a quiet, humble man considering what he did as a player. He has great experience and he has passed that on to the players.”

Makelele represented Nantes, Marseille, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain during a successful playing career, while he was also capped 71 times by the French national team.

Prior to joining Swansea, he had been out of work since leaving his managerial role with Bastia in 2014.

✍️ We're delighted to announce that @ClaudeMakelele has signed a new contract with the club. https://t.co/2phtFc4YME — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 26, 2017

