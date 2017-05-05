Claude Puel Confident He Won’t Be Sacked By Southampton
Southampton manager Claude Puel says he is confident he will still be in charge of the club next season.
When asked if he was preparing as if he will be in charge next term Puel said: “Yes of course, of course.
“I came here for a project, to continue this work to improve all these young players.
“Many players have become starting players this year, like Maya Yoshida, Oriol Romeu, Jack Stephens, so it’s important to continue this role and keep building the future of Southampton.
“I’ve been surprised to see these reports, because it seems for me it has been an interesting season with many games.”
