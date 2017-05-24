Clean Cooking Stove: NGO empowers women in Kaduna

The Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE), an NGO, said on Wednesday that it would offer a grant of 7, 500 US dollars as start-up capital to 30 women in Kaduna State to run clean cooking stove enterprises. The WISE Founder and Programme Director, Ms. Olanike Olugboji, made this known in Kaduna, on the sideline of a five-day training on clean cooking stove enterprise.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

