Clergy Tasks Nigerians On Virtues Of Selflessness

Most Rev. Adebola Ademowo, Dean Emeritus and Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), says Nigerians should imbibe the virtue of selflessness by putting the needs of others first.

Ademowo gave the admonition on Sunday night at the opening service of the 2nd session of the 33rd synod, entitled; “Serving’’ at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

“From God’s point of view, he created us for a purpose. We didn’t create ourselves and our existence is not by accident; it’s providential.

“So, He wants us to be useful in serving others, not serving ourselves.

‘’As we do that we are supposed to put smiles on the faces of people and try as much as possible to salting the morally decadence society in which we find ourselves.

“The theme is very apt and it’s very relevant so we need to emphasise on it.

“The point is in our country today people are interested in serving themselves they are not interested in serving others.

“But the emphasis now is that forget yourself, serve others and God will reward you in the process.’’

The cleric said that selflessness involves giving and sharing with others, adding that Christians should show the light by being selfless. (NAN)