Clergyman Tasks Muslims On Using Qur’An To Solve Problems

A clergyman, Mr Kamaldeen Sultan of Adewole Mosque Ilorin, on Monday advised Muslims to make the Qur’an their guide in solving problems confronting them.

Sultan gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

According to him, the Qur’an is the most important book in the life of a Muslim and its daily study helps erase sins, softens the heart and guide one into doing good for humanity.

“The Qur’an is very important in our lives, if you are reading Qur’an continuously, it will soften the heart and enhance the fear of Allah and erase sins.

“If you are working with Al-Qur’an the way almighty God directed and the Prophet emphasised, there will be a reward from Almighty Allah.

”This is because it will guard us away from committing evil, it will rather push us to do righteous deeds,” he said.

He added that it was decreed by Allah that Muslims who make Qur’an their companion, would never go astray.

Sultan noted that the Qur’an contains rules guiding all conducts and reading the Holy Book attracts unprecedented reward.

“If we follow the words of Allah according to His rule and regulations, then we have nothing to be afraid of.

”It is capable of curing any disease that is in existence now, and those yet to be discovered.

“We must make it our companion and guardian,” the cleric added. (NAN)