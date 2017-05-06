Cleric urges Nigerians to work in unity

A clergyman, Very Rev. Adebola Ojofeitimi, has called on Nigerians to consciously work for the nation’s unity to ensure progress in the society.

He made the call on Saturday at the 2017 Pre-Synod Breakfast Fellowship at the Cathedral Church of Saint Jude, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

Ojofeitimi, who is the Provost, Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), noted that the importance of unity in any society could not be over-emphasised.

‘The unity we have with God should translate to the unity we have with one another. Unity in Christ is the first thing and it comes through obedience.

‘‘It is the will of God for his people to be as one entity, even Churches are divided but our being in Christ should dissolve any disunity and discord.

‘‘It is important for us to know that we are stronger together and have to remain as one.

‘‘Each and every one of us has our sharp edge of ego and we must not allow it to affect us,’’ he said.

The clergyman pleaded with religious leaders to devote time to pray for Nigerian leaders, so that they would govern the country with fear of God at all times.

He urged political leaders to implement policies and programmes that would be of benefit to the majority of people who voted them into power.

The second session of the 4th Synod is scheduled to take place from May 25 to May 28.

The post Cleric urges Nigerians to work in unity appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

