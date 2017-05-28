Cleric warns against coup

Coup cannot work now and will not succeed, says Apostle Sunday Popoola

The presiding Apostle of the Word Communication Ministries and Founder of Christ Family Assembly Churches, Apostle Sunday Popoola, has warned those contemplating coup in the country to desist from it as it will not succeed.

He spoke on the speculated coup at the Interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja as part of activities marking the 2017 Democracy Day.

According to him, the service was mainly to thank God for 18 years of unbroken democracy, to reflect on how Nigerians have played their roles in the polity and thirdly to pray and seek the face of God for Nigeria’s glorious future.

Noting that Nigerians are fed up and are waiting for something to spark, he called for their patience with the current administration as it means well for the country.

He said “If you are out there like me, you will know that Nigerians are fed up and are waiting for something to spark. We need to be patient with the present government which has something to offer.

“Coup cannot work now and will not succeed.”

The cleric also called for institutions to be strengthened through radical reforms.

Like Prophet Ezekiel, he asked “Can this dry bone call Nigeria rise again? It can.”

According to him, leadership is a problem that must be solved in the country, adding that Nigerians must choose their leaders via their votes and ensure that their votes counts.

Three attitudes Nigerians must have if the nation is to have a glorious future, he said is to have nothing to proof, nothing to loose and nothing to hide.

He said the nation’s Civil Service needs serious review if indeed the administration was serious about change.

The cleric said what Nigeria needs now is talking with one voice of unity, united political engagement.

Popoola said 100 years after amalgamation, the country cannot continue to blame the imperialists.

According to him, the 2014 National Conference must be revisited and the different nations that make up Nigeria must decide the future.

He called for institutions to be strengthened through radical reforms.

“Leadership is a problem must be solved, we must choose our leaders via our votes and ensure our votes counts.” he say

The cleric noted that praying endlessly without corresponding action is in vain.

The church, he stressed must take the lead on how the nation must go.

He prophesied that Nigeria shall live and will be among the world power in the next 10 years.

The First scripture reading Ezekiel 37:1-14 was taken by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen

The Second scripture reading was taken by Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Prayers were said for President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Prayer were also said for peace, security and flourishing development in the country, families, parents, children and the youth in Nigeria, for total victory over bloodshed, armed robber, Book Haram, kidnapping, strife, violence and disunity in Nigeria, for the church in Nigeria and all over the world.

Those in attendance were the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Supo Ayokunle, wife of the Acting President, Dolapo Osinbajo, Speaker’s wife Gimbia Dogora, Mrs. Nkoyo Onnoghen, Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, members of the legislature, judiciary, the military, clerics, royal fathers and members of the diplomatic corps

