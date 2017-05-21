Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Clerics advises FG to ban Fulani Herdsmen outrightly

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of the Church of Christ in Nations, Dr. Dachollom Datiri,  and the Archbishop of Risen Life Evangelical Church, Samuel Okhisarethe , have expressed concern over the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen in the country, with a call on the Federal Government to initiate a legislation that would ban their activities throughout Nigeria. Datiti described …

The post Clerics advises FG to ban Fulani Herdsmen outrightly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.