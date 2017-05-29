Boko Haram: Nigeria coming out of her worst humanitarian challenges – DG NEMA – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Boko Haram: Nigeria coming out of her worst humanitarian challenges – DG NEMA
Daily Post Nigeria
Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja has said that, for sustainable proactive disaster management, Nigeria has adopted the implementation of measures aimed at increasing capacity of its citizens to …
NADMO boss challenges world leaders for disaster funding
NEMA Focusing on Resilience as 2017 Hurricane Season Begins
Climate change: UNESCO, NEMA to develop culturally acceptable early warning tools
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!