Clint Eastwood Marks 25th Anniversary Of ‘Unforgiven’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION

May 20, 2017


Clint Eastwood Marks 25th Anniversary Of 'Unforgiven'
Renowned filmmaker Clint Eastwood marked the 25th anniversary of his western 'Unforgiven' on Saturday at the 70th Cannes film festival. The film portrays William Munny, played by Eastwood, an ageing outlaw and killer who takes on one more job, years …

